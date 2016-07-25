SAO PAULO, July 25 BRF SA, the world's largest
poultry exporter, is considering options to accelerate growth in
a unit that caters to Middle East clients, including an initial
public offering or the sale of a stake to a group of private
investors.
In a Monday securities filing, BRF said the
decision for the Sadia Halal unit has not been made yet, adding
that the São Paulo-based company has made initial consultations
with financial and legal advisors on the matter. Bloomberg News
reported last week that BRF was considering to take Sadia Halal
public as early as next year in a $1.5 billion deal.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)