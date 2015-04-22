SAO PAULO, April 22 Brazil's antitrust authority
cleared French food company Lactalis to buy dairy units from
food processor BRF SA for 1.8 billion reais ($594
million), an item in the government gazette said on Wednesday.
Lactalis, Europe's biggest dairy group, which uses the
Parmalat brand in Brazil, will acquire BRF's dairy operations in
Brazil along with brands Batavo and Elegê.
The antitrust regulator, Cade, said that in most of the
segments where Lactalis is present in Brazil its market share
will be less than 10 percent after the acquisition.
($1 = 3.03 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Grant McCool)