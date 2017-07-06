(Adds details, context from paragraph 3)
SAO PAULO, July 6 Brazil's BRF SA has
opened new senior vice president slots to help Chief Executive
Officer Pedro Faria run the world's No. 1 poultry exporter,
which has been beset by two consecutive quarters of losses and
fallout from a food safety scandal.
In a securities filing on Thursday, BRF said the
reorganization would entail 14 vice presidencies reporting
directly to Faria. Previously, BRF had five senior vice
president positions and six general managers with vice president
status, according to a company spokesman.
The reorganization will allow BRF to group Asian, European,
Americas and African commercial operations into an international
division that will be overseen by Simon Cheng, until recently
sole head of Asia operations.
BRF will also have vice presidents looking after Brazil,
halal food division OneFoods Holdings Inc and the Southern Cone
separately, the filing said.
The move underscores efforts by Chairman Abilio Diniz to
arrest weak operational performance and rising debt that led to
BRF's first ever annual loss last year. Management at the São
Paulo-based food processor has been working with a consultancy
firm on a strategy to reignite growth, especially in Brazil.
In addition, BRF's operations were disrupted by a federal
police probe in March, which found several food processing firms
bribing inspectors to overlook food safety rules.
Common shares fell less than 0.1 percent to 39.06 reais at
open in the São Paulo Stock Exchange. The company's shares are
down 19 percent this year, reflecting concern over BRF's rising
debt and failure to tame costs and reduce waste in Brazil.
After losing $140 million in the fourth quarter, Faria and
Diniz announced a management overhaul. BRF lost $87 million in
the first quarter after the food safety scandal forced it to
shut a plant for several weeks.
($1 = 3.2883 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano and Gabriela Mello; Editing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal, Lisa Von Ahn and Frances Kerry)