SAO PAULO Feb 24 Brazilian food processor BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, is overhauling management protocols to avoid the kind of mistakes that triggered a deep fourth-quarter loss, Chairman Abilio Diniz said on a Friday earnings call.

Diniz and Chief Executive Pedro Faria said a lack of real-time information and botched communication between industrial and commercial divisions had left the company with elevated inventories that must now be liquidated. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Paula Laier)