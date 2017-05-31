SAO PAULO May 31 Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, said on Wednesday that the ports of Itajaí and Rio Grande have been closed for some days, potentially hampering exports.

Bad weather has affected operations at these southern ports, according to local media reports. Speaking at a conference in São Paulo, BRF Chief Executive Officer Pedro Faria said May exports of meat products could be 25,000 tonnes lower as a result of the closures. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)