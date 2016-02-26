CORRECTED-BMO bundles uninsured Canada mortgages into securities -Moody's (April 17)
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
SAO PAULO Feb 26 Brazilian food processor BRF SA posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.4 billion reals ($354 million), helped by international sales and a tax credit, the company said in a filing to the local regulator. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by David Goodman)
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
* ICU Medical- on april 18, received grand jury subpoena issued by u.s. District court for eastern district of pennsylvania - sec filing