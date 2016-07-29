BRIEF-Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources
(Corrects name of company in headline and lead to BRF from BREF)
SAO PAULO, July 28 Brazilian food processor BRF SA reported a net profit of 31 million reais ($9.4 million) in the second quarter, down 92 percent from a year ago after soaring corn prices hit its poultry and pork operations. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Christopher Brown reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of January 24 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jRXvBb Further company coverage:
* B.P. Cahir appointed executive advisor to Chairman, Exxon Mobil Corporation