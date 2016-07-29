(Corrects name of company in headline and lead to BRF from BREF)

SAO PAULO, July 28 Brazilian food processor BRF SA reported a net profit of 31 million reais ($9.4 million) in the second quarter, down 92 percent from a year ago after soaring corn prices hit its poultry and pork operations. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Sandra Maler)