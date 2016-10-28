BRIEF-LSI Industries Inc reports second quarter results
* LSI Industries Inc. Reports operating results for the second quarter and six months ended december 31, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend
SAO PAULO Oct 28 Brazil's BRF SA said on Friday its third quarter earnings were disappointing as stubbornly high corn prices, slack demand and a stronger real delayed a recovery in the world leading poultry exporter's competitiveness.
Company executives said in July, after poor second quarter results highlighted the crisis facing the sector, that the worst was over. But results published on Thursday night continued to miss market expectations as costs grew faster than revenue. (Reporting by Reese Ewing)
Jan 26 Seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, helped by its focus on consumer markets such as agriculture and automotive, and a move to take full control of its Dow Corning venture.
* Park Sterling Corporation announces results for fourth quarter 2016