SAO PAULO, July 29 Brazil food processor and chicken exporter BRF SA believes the worst is behind it in terms of a local corn shortage and a high-output poultry cycle but does not rule out more price increases, executives said on a conference call on Friday.

CFO Jose Alexandre Borges said local corn prices have fallen 20 percent since their May peak, allowing the company to increase stocks. BRF plans to launch a new line of ready-made meals with British chef Jamie Oliver in the third quarter. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)