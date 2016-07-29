BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
SAO PAULO, July 29 Brazil food processor and chicken exporter BRF SA believes the worst is behind it in terms of a local corn shortage and a high-output poultry cycle but does not rule out more price increases, executives said on a conference call on Friday.
CFO Jose Alexandre Borges said local corn prices have fallen 20 percent since their May peak, allowing the company to increase stocks. BRF plans to launch a new line of ready-made meals with British chef Jamie Oliver in the third quarter. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 A Brazilian federal court rejected an appeal by state-controlled oil firm Petrobras and upheld a decision blocking the company's plan to sell a stake in fuels distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.