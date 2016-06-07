SAO PAULO, June 7 Brazil's BRF, the
world's largest poultry exporter, will shutter two processing
plants to cut costs amid a shortage of corn on the local market
that has driven feed costs to record levels, the company said on
Tuesday.
The company will temporarily shut down its Jatai poultry
production line in the center-west state of Goais by June 30,
though the plant's feed processing unit will keep running.
BRF will also deactivate its production line in Lajeado in
Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil's southernmost state, from July 18 to
July 31, furloughing workers there.
The company is reviewing operations at its Uberlandia, Minas
Gerais state, plant, which has been reducing output gradually
since June 5.
The plant closings, while described as temporary by BRF, are
the latest sign of trouble in Brazil's once-thriving meat
industry, which has cut capacity up to 15 percent due to falling
domestic demand for protein and a severe shortage of corn.
After Brazil's currency plunged in mid-2015, corn exports
accelerated to record levels, leaving local pork and poultry
industries short of the main ingredient in their feed.
BRF said it did not intend to sell its Jatai plant.
"The location will remain temporarily deactivated, with
regular maintenance, and the return of operations will be
assessed by the company when appropriate," it said, adding that
the 550 workers at Jatai could be absorbed by other company
units in the region.
Corn prices in Brazil have begun to ease in recent days with
the start of corn harvesting in the southern hemisphere winter,
but quotes are still far from prices at the same time a year
ago.
