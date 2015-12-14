RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 14 Workers at one of BRF
SA's largest Brazilian meatpacking plants voted to go
on strike within 15 days if the company, the world's biggest
poultry exporter, fails to meet wage-increase and other demands.
The 4,500 workers at the plant, in Lucas do Rio Verde, in
Brazil's central western Mato Grosso state, have asked for a 13
percent salary increase, the national food-workers union
confederation, or CNTA, said in a statement on Monday.
Plant workers are also seeking improvements in safety and
health conditions and increases in day care, overtime and meal
benefits, CNTA said. BRF has offered a 5 percent pay increase.
The Sao Paulo-based company is responsible for about 14
percent of the world poultry market. Press officials at BRF did
not respond to emails and calls requesting comment.
Safety at Brazilian meatpacking plants has become a major
concern after a March leak of ammonia gas, used in
refrigeration, caused dozens of workers to become ill at a
slaughterhouse in Brazil's Paraná state.
"The workers are unsatisfied with talks up to now," said
Valdeci Scherer, president of the local union in Lucas do Rio
Verde. "We consider slaughterhouse work draining and are asking
for what the law guarantees and what is just for the worker."
The demands come as BRF, best known for its Sadia and
Perdigão brands of chicken, pork and sliced meats, faces
recession in its home market but increasing competitiveness
abroad. Brazil's currency, the real, has weakened 32 percent
against the dollar in the past 12 months, the world's worst
performing major currency in the period.
BRF's 877 million real ($226 million) profit in the third
quarter was the company's third largest in the last five years.
($1 = 3.88 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount)