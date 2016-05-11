BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO May 11 Processed food maker BRF confirmed on Wednesday that executives from Tyson Foods Inc visited plants in Brazil in response to a report in Valor Economico newspaper that said an acquisition of BRF may be in Tyson's plans.
BRF, the world's largest poultry exporter, said a change in its shareholder protection clause, known commonly as a poison pill, had nothing to do with the visit from Tyson, denying part of Valor's story. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan