* US dismissed case against 16 defendants last month
* Three others had previously pleaded guilty
* Hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, March 27 U.S. federal prosecutors
filed a motion on Tuesday to drop the remaining charges in a
failed major bribery prosecution involving military equipment
sales.
The Justice Department asked a federal judge to dismiss its
case against Jonathan Spiller, Haim Geri, and Daniel Alvirez,
who had previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate a
U.S. foreign bribery law.
The defendants were charged with trying to bribe a supposed
African defense minister, but the scheme had been orchestrated
as an elaborate undercover operation by the FBI.
The defendants' status was thrown into doubt last month,
when the prosecutors dropped the case against 16 other
defendants who were rounded up in the sting operation over two
years ago but decided to fight the case.
Three more were also previously acquitted.
The Justice Department does not often dismiss entire cases,
and dropping charges after defendants have already pleaded
guilty is also a rare occurrence.
The department said it "concluded that further prosecution"
of the charges against the three defendants is "unlikely to be
successful."
A hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
The case is USA v. Goncalves et al, in U.S. District Court
for the District of Columbia, No. 09-cr-335.
(Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)