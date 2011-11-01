* Transparency International says Dutch and Swiss perform
best
* Public works and construction are most corrupt sectors
By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, Nov 2 Chinese and Russian firms are the
most likely to pay bribes while operating abroad, and the most
corrupt sectors are public works contracts and construction,
according to Transparency International's latest "Bribe Payers'
index".
China and Russia rank bottom, in 27th and 28th place
respectively, in the 2011 index released on Wednesday, while the
Dutch, Swiss, Belgians, Germans and Japanese get the top scores.
Britain and the United States rank eighth and ninth.
But the Berlin-based anti-corruption campaigners said not
one of the 28 countries surveyed -- which include all of the G20
-- was perceived as "wholly clean of bribery" and few had made a
major improvement since the last bribery index in 2008.
"India's score improved the most, with an increase of 0.7,
but it still remains near the bottom of the table. Canada and
the United Kingdom saw the most significant deterioration in
their scores with a drop of -0.3," read the report.
The group asked 3,016 business executives in 30 countries --
selected by the value of their foreign direct investments and
exports, plus their regional significance -- how often companies
based in countries in the survey engaged in bribery.
Transparency urged countries to ratify conventions against
bribery under the auspices of the United Nations, the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the
European Union.
"In their meeting in Cannes this week, G20 governments must
tackle foreign bribery as a matter of urgency," said Huguette
Labelle of Transparency International in a statement.
"It is of particular concern that China and Russia are at
the bottom of the index," it said, citing their increasing
global presence, especially in oil and gas in Russia's case and
China's investments in infrastructure and mining, in particular
in Africa.
CORRUPTION KILLS
China's decision this year to expand anti-corruption laws to
Chinese firms operating overseas and foreign companies in China
was an important step, but there was still a risk of
"bottlenecks", said Ran Jianmin of Transparency in China.
New Russian laws outlawing foreign bribery gave rise to
hope, Transparency's Russian research head Elena Panfilova said,
although she added that there were as yet "no islands of
integrity in Russian public and business life".
Russia came joint 154th of 178 nations in Transparency's
2010 index of public-sector corruption and China ranked 78th.
Breaking down the bribery index into 19 business sectors,
public works contracts and construction were the most prone to
bribery and agriculture and light engineering were the least,
but no single sector scored above 7.1 on a 10-point scale.
Mining, oil and gas, real estate, and legal and business
services were also very prone to bribery, it said, adding that
they were "all characterised by high-value investment and
significant government interaction and regulation, both of which
provide opportunities and incentives for corruption".
Transparency said it was surprised that the likelihood of
bribes being paid from one private firm to another "is almost as
high as bribery of public officials across all sectors".
"Bribery can also be disguised through offering clients
gifts and corporate hospitality that are inappropriate in
value," said the report.
New British legislation this year making bribery between
firms an offence, including any company incorporated overseas or
carrying out business in the United Kingdom, "sets a new global
standard" that should be widely imitated, it said.
It said corruption in public works contracts and
construction often compromised safety in public buildings,
"which, as witnessed by the many deaths from earthquakes in
highly corrupt countries, has a very real impact on human
lives".
