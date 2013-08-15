NEW YORK Aug 15 Leonard Green & Partners LP is
exploring a sale of Brickman Group Holdings Inc that could value
the largest commercial landscaping company in the United States
at up to $1.5 billion, three people familiar with the matter
said this week.
Leonard Green, a Los-Angeles based private equity firm, has
asked Barclays and Morgan Stanley to run an
auction for Brickman, said the people, who asked not to be
identified because the process is confidential.
Representatives of Leonard Green and Brickman did not
respond to requests for comment. Barclays declined to comment
while Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Brickman tends to gardens of
offices, campuses, hotels, shopping centers, healthcare
facilities, industrial parks and homes, looks after trees,
removes snow and maintains sports turf across 29 states.
Leonard Green acquired a majority stake in Brickman in
January 2007 in a $847 million deal in which members of the
Brickman family and the company's management retained equity
interests. The buyout firm committed $222 million of equity to
the deal, according to a November 2006 regulatory filing.
Scott Brickman, whose grandfather founded the eponymous
company in 1939, stepped down as chief executive last year after
14 years at the helm to become its chairman. He succeeded his
father Dick, who became chairman emeritus.
Brickman's CEO is now Andrew Kerin, a former senior
executive at Aramark Corp, another private equity-backed
company. Aramark, which provides food and facility services, is
owned by GS Capital Partners LP, CCMP Capital Advisors LLC,
Thomas H. Lee Partners LP and Warburg Pincus LLC.