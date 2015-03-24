LONDON, March 24 Kingfisher's 275
million euro ($302 million) takeover of do-it-yourself retailer
Mr Bricolage was thrown into doubt on Tuesday, after
it emerged board members and a major shareholder of its smaller
French rival had reservations about the deal.
Kingfisher, Europe's No.1 home improvement retailer with
chains such as B&Q in Britain and Castorama in France, said in a
statement it had yet to receive clarification of the positions
of the majority of the board of Mr Bricolage and the ANPF, a
group of franchisees which is a major investor in the company.
"The implications for the transaction are currently
uncertain. Kingfisher will update investors in due course," the
company said. Shares in Mr Bricolage were suspended in Paris on
Monday at the request of the company pending a statement.
Kingfisher said the Tabur family, another major shareholder
in the French business and signatory to the agreement, remained
committed to the deal, which was announced in April last year
and is designed to beef up Kingfisher's position in France, its
most profitable market.
Kingfisher entered exclusive negotiations with Mr
Bricolage's two main shareholders to buy their shareholding for
15 euros a share subject to anti-trust clearance, before
subsequently making a mandatory offer to buy Mr Bricolage shares
held by minority shareholders.
Shares in Kingfisher were down 2 percent to 364.9 pence at
0812 GMT.
($1 = 0.9121 euros)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by James Davey)