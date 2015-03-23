PARIS, March 23 Shares in French home
improvement retailer Mr Bricolage were suspended on
Monday at the request of the company and pending the release of
a statement, Euronext said on Monday.
In April 2014 Kingfisher, Europe's No. 1 home
improvement retailer, made a bid to buy Mr Bricolage to beef up
its position in France, its most profitable
market..
Kingfisher said it had entered exclusive negotiations with
Mr Bricolage's two main shareholders to buy their shareholding
for 15 euros a share subject to anti-trust clearance. It said
the enterprise value of the deal was 275 million euros ($297
million).
Subsequently Kingfisher was to make a mandatory offer to buy
Mr Bricolage shares held by minority shareholders.
Mr Bricolage said earlier this month that the deal with the
major shareholders had been submitted to anti-trust authorities
on Jan. 26 and that the clearance process was under way.
Mr Bricolage and Kingfisher could not be immediately reached
for comment.
Mr Bricolage shares closed at 14.50 euros on March 20
valuing the coompany's stock at 150 million euros.
($1 = 0.9273 euros)
