Oct 16 Bricorama SA :

* Reports H1 net income of 3.2 million euros compared to 1.3 million euros last year

* Reports H1 revenue of 338.7 million euros compared to 343.8 million euros last year

* Announces reopening of nine shops from Group GNUVA

* Reopening will be effective on Jan. 2, 2015 and financed with debt