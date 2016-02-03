BRASILIA Feb 3 The New Development Bank founded by the BRICS nations expects to shrug off turmoil in emerging markets and the downgrade of two of its members to secure an investment-grade rating, bank Vice President Paulo Nogueira Batista told Reuters on Wednesday.

Despite the volatility in emerging markets, the bank plans to press ahead with its first debt issuance in Chinese renminbi in the second quarter, Nogueira said. The amount has not yet been decided, he added.

The BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - officially grouped together in 2009 to press for a bigger say in the global financial order. The bank, known as NDB, started work last year as part of that effort to challenge the Western grip on the global financial system.

The sharp slowdown of emerging-market economies, as the commodities boom of the past decade fades, has raised doubts about their clout in a global economy long dominated by the United States and Europe.

Brazil and Russia lost their investment-grade rating last year as dwindling commodity prices dragged them into recession.

Nogueira, Brazil's former representative at the International Monetary Fund, said the downgrades were not positive for the bank, but they were not the only factors.

"The rating agencies look at your risk management practices, capital, funding and quality of your portfolio... It's a very complex exercise."

Nogueira said the bank is analyzing whether to seek the highest debt rating grade of "AAA," which demands greater capital buffers, or the second-best rating "AA."

A Brazilian government source told Reuters that the bank was going to aim for "AA" debt rating in part because of the problems some of its members are facing.

The bank could issue debt in the capital markets of the other four members in the future, Nogueira said.

"For these long-term projects it is often more appropriate to finance them in local currencies instead of being subject to exchange rate risks," Nogueira said. "In the future we intend to explore opportunities in other markets."

The bank, which aims to fund infrastructure projects in the emerging world, already has $1 billion in capital after the initial payments of its founding members and its board could approve its first batch of loans, Nogueira said.

Nogueira said he saw no need to create a BRICS-backed rating agency to challenge the strong-hold of the "Big Three": Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch. Russian officials talked openly about that option last year. (Editing by Daniel Flynn and Lisa Shumaker)