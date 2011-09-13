SAO PAULO, Sept 13 BRIC major emerging markets are considering ramping up holdings of euro-denominated bonds in a bid to help European countries mired in a sovereign debt crisis, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday, citing a monetary official.

Valor reported a decision could be made at a Sept. 22 meeting of finance ministers and central bank presidents from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in Washington.

Brazil's central bank declined to comment on the story. The source in the report was not identified (Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Brad Haynes; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)