Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
* Trump called Merkel's refugee policies "catastrophic mistake"
FORTALEZA, Brazil, July 15 The group of five BRICS emerging market countries is considering starting a joint infrastructure fund with initial capital of around $10 billion, a source close to the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.
The fund, which is under negotiation and could become operational at the next BRICS Summit in Russia, would be initially financed by the sovereign funds of Brazil, India, China, Russia and South Africa.
It could later allow for the participation of other sovereign wealth funds from other countries, said the source who declined to be named because negotiations are ongoing.
The fund is not be confused with a $100 billion emergency reserve pool that the five BRICS leaders plan to create on Tuesday at the group's summit in Fortaleza. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Walter Brandimarte and Meredith Mazzilli)
* Trump called Merkel's refugee policies "catastrophic mistake"
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po