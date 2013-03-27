* Port and rail deal in South Africa is example of ties
* Poor African facilities slow delivery of commodities
* Africa broadly welcomes China, but calls for more balance
By Jon Herskovitz
DURBAN, South Africa, March 27 China's decision
to spend billions of dollars this week to revamp South Africa's
rail lines and a major port show the importance Beijing places
on making sure African minerals reach its fast-growing
industries
China has long invested heavily in Africa to secure
strategic commodities but has faced huge difficulties getting
them to ports in some of the world's poorest countries, many
still reeling from damage inflicted by decades of civil war.
It has also spent billions more on projects that build
goodwill and give Beijing an edge with African governments over
Western nations, whose aid often comes with more strings.
Even in South Africa, the continent's richest country that
boasts world class ports and rail links, China has found
opportunity - announcing deals this week to ease bottlenecks
that hold up exports of coal and to provide much needed jobs.
The China Development Bank agreed to lend South African
state rail freight group Transnet up to $5 billion to
revamp ageing track, used to carry commodities such as coal and
iron ore, a source close to the deal said.
South Africa also reached a deal valued at several billion
dollars to build and repair ships at its Richards Bay port with
China's Chery Holdings, affiliated with the automaker, according
to documents obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.
The final terms were being worked out at a summit of the
BRICS emerging market powers in the South African coastal city
of Durban, a senior South African government official said.
South Africa has been pushing to expand the port to attract
industry and create jobs in an economy that has seen its
unemployment rate stuck at around 25 percent for years.
The infrastructure aid is a help, but South Africa still
desperately needs to boost the capacity of its electric grid to
power its energy-intensive mining sector. China has emerged as a
leading candidate to build nuclear reactors sought by Pretoria.
NEW PRESIDENT, OLD FRIENDS
China's new president, Xi Jinping, has spent much of his
first foreign tour in Africa. He renewed an offer of $20 billion
of loans to Africa to "help African countries turn resource
endowment into development strength".
Visiting Tanzania, he spoke of a relationship of "equals"
and said: "China will continue to offer, as always, necessary
assistance to Africa with no political strings attached."
China's trade with Africa has boomed over the last decade
from about $10 billion in 2000 to $166 billion in 2011, mostly
an exchange of minerals for manufactures. Critics say Beijing,
like Western powers in the post-colonial era before it, ignores
human rights abuses by African leaders who do business with it.
Africans broadly welcome China as a counterbalance to
Western influence but, as ties mature, there are growing calls
from policymakers and economists for more diverse trade.
Early Sino-African relations were forged in the 1950s and
60s, when Beijing's Communists backed movements fighting Western
colonial rule. Today, relationships are more likely to be led by
energy companies, such as those eyeing the east African seaboard
after huge gas discoveries in Tanzania and Mozambique.
Chinese oil firm CNPC this month acquired a 20-percent stake
in an Eni Mozambique offshore project worth $4.21 billion,
linking up one of the planet's biggest untapped gas resources
with the fastest growing consuming country.
Oil discoveries in the region have also caught the eye of
China, now the world's second largest oil consumer. However,
across eastern Africa, poor infrastructure and inadequate
regulation risk delaying large-scale production.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the
world's most valuable bank, has invested more than $7 billion in
projects across Africa. The China Development Bank had provided
various forms of financial support to more than 30 African
countries as of February this year, with a credit balance of $16
billion, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said.
For many in Africa, the arrival of Chinese construction
crews means that long-delayed projects will finally be built.
Lilongwe, Maputo and other capital cities have had facelifts and
new public buildings thanks to China; African bureaucrats pass
monuments to Beijing's largesse each day they go to work.
But it is not all about selfless generosity from Beijing.
For Martyn Davies of the Frontier Advisory consultancy which
specialises in China-Africa relations, "This is more about the
long-term interests of China construction firms in the region,
and geopolitics."