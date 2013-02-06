OSLO Feb 6 An oil discovery made by German oil firm Wintershall contains more oil than expected, a partner in the field said on Wednesday.

The Asha Noor field was thought to contain between 25 and 35 million barrels of oil when preliminary drilling results were announced in January.

Further mappping of the area conducted by Wintershall suggested that the resources buried under the seabed were now even bigger, Bridge Energy, a partner in the field, said on Wednesday.

"Bridge now estimates the size of the Asha discovery to be between approximately 30 and 100 mmboe of recoverable resources," the firm said in a statement.

The partners in the Asha/Noor discovery are operator Wintershall, a subsidiary of German chemical group BASF , which has a 40-percent stake, Bridge Energy (20 percent), E.On (20 percent) and VNG (20 percent).

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)