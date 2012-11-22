OSLO Nov 22 Norway's Bridge Energy said on Thursday interim drilling results showed hydrocarbons in the Asha formation in the North Sea.

The well on production licence 457 targeted four separate reservoirs.

"Whilst the interim results from the Noor horizon at the PL457 well were not as expected, initial results from the Asha horizon indicate the presence of hydrocarbons and we will make a further announcement following completion of drilling operations," Bridge Energy said.

BASF-owned Wintershall is the operator with 40 percent in the licence, while E.On, Bridge Energy and VNG have 20 percent each.

