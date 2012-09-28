Sept 28 For-profit education company Bridgepoint
Education Inc said its Ashford University will withdraw
its appeal against the decision of Western Association of
Schools and Colleges (WASC) to deny it accreditation.
Ashford University was denied accreditation to WASC in July,
prompting another agency - the Higher Learning Commission - to
review its accreditation to the for-profit college.
Ashford University said it expects to re-apply for
accreditation by Oct. 11.
Ashford University cut 450 jobs dealing solely with
admissions and re-assigned another 200 admissions personnel to
the student services department earlier this month after the
WASC said the college spends more money on recruiting students
than on teaching them.
Loss of accreditation can deny the college access to federal
student aid, which makes up for most of its parent company's
revenue.
Shares of San Diego, California-based Bridgepoint Education
closed at $10.15 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.