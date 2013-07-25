By Tommy Wilkes
| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 British private equity firm
Bridgepoint has asked its investors for more time to invest its
biggest buyout fund, the latest manager to seek an extension
amid a slow recovery in dealmaking.
Bridgepoint, the owner of sandwich chain Pret a Manger and
MotoGP organiser Dorna, has sought a 12-month extension for its
4.8 billion euro ($6.35 billion) Bridgepoint Europe IV fund,
which was raised in 2008 and is set to expire in November, so
that it is not rushed into spending the less than 30 percent of
the fund it is still to use.
On Wednesday Reuters reported that private equity firms
across the world are sitting on a record level - about $145
billion - of uninvested capital expiring this year.
But with the market for new deals showing only tentative
signs of recovery, many firms face having to ask investors for
more time to do deals or not use the money at all.
Investors generally back extensions, especially as many of
the funds raised up to 2008 suffered an 18-month freeze when
dealmaking collapsed during the financial crisis, and because
they do not want buyout houses to make rash investments.
Bridgepoint said its fund had not used as much money
financing follow-on acquisitions for the companies it owns as it
had envisaged, leaving it with more money to deploy now.
Because of this, Bridgepoint will increase the proportion of
the fund spent on new primary deals to between 90 and 95 percent
from an original plan of 85 percent.
Bridgepoint said it will only charge management fees on
invested capital and not committed capital - money which is
pledged by investors but univested - for the extension period.