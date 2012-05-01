European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
May 1 For-profit education provider Bridgepoint Education posted a fall in quarterly profit as fewer new students signed up for its programs.
The company, which runs the Ashford University and University of the Rockies, said new enrollment fell 12 percent to 24,275 students.
Net income fell to $33 million, or 59 cents per share, from $53.9 million, or 92 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $250.4 million.
San Diego-based Bridgepoint shares closed $21.56 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Toshiba says to hold news conference at 0930 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Taiga Uranaka)
* Toshiba says got approval for earnings filing extension Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)