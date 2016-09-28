Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Private equity investor Bridgepoint is stepping up preparations to list France's second largest independent private hospital group Medipole on the stock exchange by year-end in a deal potentially valuing the company at 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), people close to the matter said.
The investor - which is working with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale on the initial public offering - has invited analysts to listen to Medipole presentations in the second week of October, one of the people said.
The company is likely to announce its intention to float on Euronext by late October with a view to listing less than 50 percent of the shares four weeks later, the people said.
Bridgepoint, Medipole and the banks declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment. (Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.