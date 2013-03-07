STOCKHOLM, March 7 Private equity firm
Bridgepoint has hired Morgan Stanley to review
its options for healthcare service provider Terveystalo,
Bridgepoint Partner James Murray said on Thursday.
Terveystalo is Finland's largest healthcare services
company, employs 6,500 people and had 2011 sales of 366 million
euros ($479 million), according to the company's website.
Bridgepoint declined to comment on whether the options
Morgan Stanley will look at would include a sale and would not
comment on Terveystalo's potential value. London-based
Bridgepoint bought Terveystalo in 2009 for 308 million euros.
M&A advisers, who declined to be identified because they
were not authorized to speak publicly, said Terveystalo could
fetch around ten times earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). One of the advisers said
Terveystalo's EBITDA earnings were expected to be above 60
million euros in 2013.
