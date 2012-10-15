BRIEF-Koppers Holdings says on Feb 17, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* Koppers Holdings Inc - on February 17, 2017, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
Oct 15 For-profit education company Bridgepoint Education Inc said the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating the compensation of its admissions personnel.
The company said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it was evaluating the letter it received on Oct. 10, but declined to comment further on the matter. ()
* Announces the acquisition of certain financial assets for $27.0 million from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.60per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: