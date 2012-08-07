BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
Aug 7 Bridgepoint Education Inc suspended its full-year forecast, citing regulatory issues regarding its accreditation status, after reporting a lower quarterly profit.
The second-quarter net income fell to $47.5 million, or 84 cents per share, from $52.1 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $256.3 million.
Bridgepoint's Ashford University was last month denied accreditation to the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, prompting another agency to review its accreditation to the for-profit college. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore)
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Alphabet Inc's Google and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to help news organisations and online platforms identify abusive comments on their websites.