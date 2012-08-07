Aug 7 Bridgepoint Education Inc suspended its full-year forecast, citing regulatory issues regarding its accreditation status, after reporting a lower quarterly profit.

The second-quarter net income fell to $47.5 million, or 84 cents per share, from $52.1 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $256.3 million.

Bridgepoint's Ashford University was last month denied accreditation to the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, prompting another agency to review its accreditation to the for-profit college. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore)