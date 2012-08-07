BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Q2 EPS $0.84 beats Street view of $0.74
* Student sign-ups increase 1 pct
* Revenue up 7 pct but misses analyst estimates (Adds details and background)
Aug 7 Bridgepoint Education Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as student sign-ups rose but the company suspended its full-year forecast, citing issues with its accreditation status.
"The company has elected to suspend, until further notice, its practice of providing full-year financial and operating guidance due to reduced visibility arising from recent regulatory developments," Bridgepoint said.
The for-profit education company's Ashford University was last month denied accreditation to the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), prompting another agency - the Higher Learning Commission - to review its accreditation to the for-profit college.
The WASC had said Ashford University spends more money on recruiting students than on teaching them.
The company's second-quarter net income fell to $47.5 million, or 84 cents per share, from $52.1 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $256.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 74 cents per share on revenue of $260.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
New student enrollments at Bridgepoint rose 1 percent during the quarter.
Bridgepoint's shares, which have fallen nearly 60 percent since the WASC denied accreditation, closed at $10.01 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
