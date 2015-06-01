June 1 Propane retailer Ferrellgas Partners LP said it would buy midstream services provider Bridger Logistics LLC for about $837.5 million to expand its midstream services business.

Ferrellgas will pay $562.5 million in cash and issue 11.2 million of its units for Bridger, the company said on Monday.

After the transaction closes, Bridger will operate as an independent unit of Ferrellgas. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)