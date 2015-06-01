BRIEF-Ocean Rig announces over 75 pct support for restructuring agreement
* Ocean Rig announces over 75% support for restructuring agreement from holders of the company's consolidated indebtedness
June 1 Propane retailer Ferrellgas Partners LP said it would buy midstream services provider Bridger Logistics LLC for about $837.5 million to expand its midstream services business.
Ferrellgas will pay $562.5 million in cash and issue 11.2 million of its units for Bridger, the company said on Monday.
After the transaction closes, Bridger will operate as an independent unit of Ferrellgas. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies
* JAC may boost ExxonMobil's Singapore PX output to 1.8 mln tpy (Adds background)