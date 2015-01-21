By Samantha Sunne
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 21 Responders recovered 240
barrels of oil from a breached pipeline in Montana, despite icy
conditions that were slowing down efforts, the Environmental
Protection Agency and Bridger Pipeline LLC said Wednesday.
"We were very pleased that we were able to get that oil out
of the pipeline," keeping it from spilling into the Yellowstone
River, Bridger spokesman Bill Salvin said. He said the recovery
reduced the volume of the spill to less than a thousand barrels.
Glendive, a city of 5,000 people about five miles downstream
from the pipeline, remained without drinking water due to
elevated levels of volatile organic compounds from the spill.
The pipeline will not reopen until the Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration finishes its
investigation into what caused the breach, PHMSA spokesman Damon
Hill said. Hill said he did not know how long that would take.
The 42,000 barrel-per-day Poplar pipeline system gathers
crude from producers in eastern Montana and North Dakota.
A team of responders organized by the Environmental
Protection Agency is working with Bridger contractors to recover
oil from the river, but ice has made it more difficult, EPA
on-scene coordinator Paul Peronard said.
About half of the oil spilled in an incident like this
typically gets recovered, Peronard said.
"And the worse conditions get, the lower your recovery rates
go," Peronard said. "We'll never recover all the oil."
While the EPA extracted oil, the Montana Department of
Environmental Quality extracted benzene, a volatile organic
compound that was detected at an elevated level in the water
yesterday.
Department spokeswoman Jeni Garcin-Flatow said test results
returned tomorrow will indicate how soon residents could flush
and drink the water.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service advised
people to be cautious about eating fish from that river. The
agency said it would take up to two weeks to determine whether
the fish are suitable for consumption.
(Reporting By Samantha Sunne; Editing by David Gregorio)