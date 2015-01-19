Jan 19 Crews worked on Monday to clean up crude
oil that spilled in and near the Yellowstone River in eastern
Montana even as Bridger Pipeline LLC tried to determine what
caused the weekend breach, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The release of crude oil from Bridger's Poplar Pipeline
system near Glendive, Montana began on Saturday morning, the
company said in a statement. (bit.ly/1J2Qno1)
Bridger said its initial estimate was that 300-1,200 barrels
of crude oil had been released. The company, however, did not
provide the amount of oil spilled into the river.
Oil has been seen in the river in spots 15 and 25 miles
downstream from Glendive, with some of the oil trapped under
ice, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1IZge1X)
The company completed the process of shutting down the
pipeline within an hour of the oil release. The pipeline remains
shut in.
The company is testing the water in Glendive for any
contamination.
The Poplar pipeline, which moves crude from Bakken basin to
nearby hubs, was last inspected in 2012 and is at least 8 feet
below the Yellowstone River bed, where it crosses the river near
Glendive, WSJ said, quoting Bridger spokesman Bill Salvin.
Bridger Pipeline, a unit of True Cos, operates crude oil
gathering and transportation systems in the Williston Basin of
eastern Montana and western North Dakota and in the Powder River
Basin of Wyoming.
