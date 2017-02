TOKYO Oct 21 Japanese tyre maker Bridgestone said on Friday it is targeting an operating profit of 270 billion yen ($3.5 billion) in 2012, up from the 194 billion yen expected this year.

The firm also said it is aiming for revenue of 3.6 trillion yen next year, up from 3.13 trillion yen forecast for this year, and average revenue growth of more than 5 percent from 2013. ($1 = 76.870 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Joseph Radford)