* Bridgestone paid bribes in Mexico, elsewhere
* Company is the fifth to be caught up in bid-rigging
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Tire and rubber giant
Bridgestone Corp (5108.T) has agreed to plead guilty to bribing
Latin American officials and bid rigging, and to pay a $28
million fine, the company and Justice Department said on
Thursday.
Bridgestone agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix the
prices of marine hose used to transfer oil between tankers and
storage facilities.
It also conspired to bribe officials in Mexico and
elsewhere in Latin America to secure marine hose sales for
Bridgestone, according to a court filing.
The company will pay a $28 million fine to resolve the
criminal charges.
"During the bid rigging conspiracy, ... the cartel affected
prices for hundreds of millions of dollars worth of marine hose
and related products sold worldwide," the Justice Department
said in a press conference.
Bridgestone said that it was withdrawing from the marine
hose business.
"We are committed to the efforts to further enhance and
expand our remediation measures, and to conduct business in
compliance with the competition and anti-corruption laws around
the world," the company said in a statement.
Bridgestone is the fifth company to be charged in a bid
rigging probe related to marine hose.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Richard Chang)