* Bridgestone paid bribes in Mexico, elsewhere

* Company is the fifth to be caught up in bid-rigging

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Tire and rubber giant Bridgestone Corp (5108.T) has agreed to plead guilty to bribing Latin American officials and bid rigging, and to pay a $28 million fine, the company and Justice Department said on Thursday.

Bridgestone agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of marine hose used to transfer oil between tankers and storage facilities.

It also conspired to bribe officials in Mexico and elsewhere in Latin America to secure marine hose sales for Bridgestone, according to a court filing.

The company will pay a $28 million fine to resolve the criminal charges.

"During the bid rigging conspiracy, ... the cartel affected prices for hundreds of millions of dollars worth of marine hose and related products sold worldwide," the Justice Department said in a press conference.

Bridgestone said that it was withdrawing from the marine hose business.

"We are committed to the efforts to further enhance and expand our remediation measures, and to conduct business in compliance with the competition and anti-corruption laws around the world," the company said in a statement.

Bridgestone is the fifth company to be charged in a bid rigging probe related to marine hose. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Richard Chang)