TOKYO, March 7 Bridgestone Corp, the world's biggest tyre maker, said on Wednesday it expects its global tyre production will be 5.3 percent higher in 2012 than last year, reflecting solid demand for replacement tyres and for new cars in Asia.

That is roughtly in line with an estimate of 5.8 percent growth in 2012 in global demand for rubber, both natural and synthetic, by the International Rubber Study Group in December. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edmund Klamann)