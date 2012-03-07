* 2012 tyre output seen at 1.99 mln T

* Emerging mkts output expected to grow 14 pct to 560,000 T (Adds details)

TOKYO, March 7 Bridgestone Corp, the world's biggest tyre maker, said on Wednesday solid demand for replacement tyres in Asia would help boost its global tyre production by 5.3 percent to 1.99 million tonnes in 2012.

Strong demand from tyre makers, the biggest consumers of rubber, is one of the factors supporting the prices of natural rubber, which hit a record high of 532.7 yen per kg on the Tokyo Commodities Exchange on Feb. 21, 2011.

"We expect steady demand growth to continue for a while, thanks to steady car demand, particularly in emerging markets," Bridgestone spokesman Makoto Shiomi told Reuters.

That is roughly in line with an estimate of 5.8 percent growth in 2012 in global demand for rubber, both natural and synthetic, by the International Rubber Study Group in December.

Output in emerging markets is seen rising 14.3 percent to 560,000 tonnes.

The benchmark contract for August delivery on TOCOM now hovers at around 327 yen -- within sight of 5-month high at 344.4 yen struck in late February.

Bridgestone expects global demand for radial tyres for passenger cars to be 35 percent more in the 2016/17 financial year than in the 2009/10 year. That for truck and bus tyres will grow 70 percent during the seven years.

Bridgestone last month said it expected to book a record 250 billion yen ($3.10 billion) in pretax profit in 2012, up 39 percent, driven by strong demand and higher prices.

Helped by the tight tyre market, it raised prices three times in the United States in 2011 for bus and truck tyres so as to pass on the higher rubber costs. ($1=80.7350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)