(Corrects current capacity in paragraph 2 to 2,400 tyres from 1,350 tyres)

TOKYO, July 6 Japanese tyre maker Bridgestone said on Friday it will invest 12.6 billion yen ($157 million) to boost its capacity to produce bus and truck tyres in Poland.

The move will lift the capacity of its plant in Stargard, in northwest Poland, to 3,750 tyres per day by the second half of 2014 from 2,400 per day currently. ($1 = 79.9500 Japanese yen) (Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro, editing by Jane Baird)