TOKYO May 24 Bridestone Corp, the world's biggest tyre maker, expects Europe's tyre market to bottom out in January-June and gradually recover to year-ago levels in the second half, a company executive said on Thursday.

Bridgestone's tyre sales in Europe have slowed since the fourth quarter of last year and are now more than 10 percent lower than a year ago, Akihiro Eto, chief financial officer, told a group of reporters.

Eto said European demand for bus and truck tyres should grow more than 10 percent in the second half compared to a year ago, although demand for passenger car tyres will likely remain flat. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)