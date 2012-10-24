TOKYO Oct 24 Bridgestone Corp said on Wednesday it plans to invest about 267 million euros ($346 million) to triple production capacity at its tyre plant in Hungary to about 18,000 tyres per day.

Bridgestone said it will ramp up production capacity of passenger car radial tyres by approximately 12,000 tyres per day during the first half of 2017. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Michael Watson)