DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Sept 10 Specialist fund manager Bridges Ventures LLP said it appointed James Hurrell investment manager to its sustainable growth funds team.
Hurrell comes from ISIS Equity Partners, where he was an associate director, responsible for making new investments as well as portfolio work with existing investments.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations