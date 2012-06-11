HOUSTON, June 11 Magellan Midstream Partners
and Occidental Petroleum Corp have launched an
open season to gauge customer interest in a new crude oil
pipeline from the Permian Basin in West Texas to the Houston
area, Magellan said on Monday.
The proposed Bridge Tex Pipeline would be able to transport
up to 278,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Colorado City,
Texas to the Houston Gulf Coast, the company said.
The project would include 400 miles of new pipeline and an
expansion of Magellan's distribution system between east Houston
and Texas City, Texas.
The pipeline would start up in mid-2014 if the project
garners sufficient shipper commitments, permits and regulatory
approvals.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays)