SHANGHAI May 16 Bridgewater Associates, one of
the world's largest hedge fund managers, has set up an
investment management unit in China, according to registration
details on a Chinese government website.
Bridgewater's China unit was set up in Shanghai's Free Trade
Zone on March 7, with registered capital of 50 million yuan
($7.67 million), the website of China's State Administration for
Industry & Commerce showed.
Calls to Bridgewater's U.S. office to seek comment went
unanswered outside normal working hours.
($1=6.5195 yuan)
