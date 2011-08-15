(Follows alerts)
Aug 15 Canada's Bridgewater Systems Corp
posted a quarterly loss, hurt by the expiry of a key
contract last October.
Bridgewater Systems provides software that helps carriers
manage subscriber access to applications and network resources
-- like bandwidth. The company's products also alleviate network
congestion by offloading data traffic to Wi-Fi, and migrating to
3G and 4G.
April-June loss was C$2.2 million, or 9 Canadian cents a
share, compared with a profit of C$2.9 million, or 11 Canadian
cents a share, last year.
Revenue fell 36 percent to C$14.6 million ($14.7 million).
In May, the company slashed its full-year outlook and said
carriers are not committing to deals due to budget pressures.
Bridgewater, whose customers include Saudi Arabia's Etihad
Etisalat (Mobily) and Verizon Wireless, ended a
contract with Alcatel-Lucent last October.
($1 = 0.991 Canadian Dollars)
