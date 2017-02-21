Feb 21 1(ST) Constitution Bancorp:

* 1(ST) Constitution Bancorp announces change and new member to its board of directors effective March 1, 2017

* Board of directors has increased size of board from nine to ten members, effective March 1, 2017

* Has elected William J. Barrett to serve as a director, effective as of March 1, 2017