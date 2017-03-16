EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 17 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - qtrly gross premiums written remained level at $11.8 million
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - qtrly net premiums earned increased 4.3% to $7.6 million from $7.3 million
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - "looking ahead to 2017 we expect to see continued growth in texas"
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - "optimistic" that underwriting activity in louisiana will begin to normalize in 2017
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings - don't expect to begin writing policies in Florida until Q4 of 2017 at earliest
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - do not anticipate that florida will have a material contribution to 2017 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.