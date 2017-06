May 11 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Qtrly gross premiums written increased 18.8% to $12.8 million from $10.8 million

* Book value per share of $7.83 at March 31, 2017 versus $7.78 at December 31, 2016

* Qtrly net premiums earned were level at $8.2 million