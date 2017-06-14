BRIEF-Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank gets banking regulator to issue up to 3 bln yuan tier-2 capital bonds
* Says it gets banking regulator to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan ($439.08 million) tier-2 capital bonds
June 14 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc :
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings- co through unit agreed upon terms of excess of loss catastrophe reinsurance program for 2017 - 2018 treaty year
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - estimates that total cost of its reinsurance program will be approximately $24.5 million for 2017-2018 treaty-year
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - total cost for 2016-2017 treaty-year was approximately $21.7 million Source text: (bit.ly/2spBuyc) Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 22 Gianni Mion, the chairman of ailing Banca Popolare di Vicenza, said on Thursday he hoped a deal to save the lender and its regional rival Veneto Banca could be reached this weekend.
* Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund announces normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: